others

Covid impact: Revised promotion policy for class 9,11 to continue this year, says edu dept

New Delhi The Delhi Directorate of Education, citing “exceptional circumstances” arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, on Wednesday announced that it was extending the one-time revised promotion policy announced last year for students of Class 9 and 11 in the city’s public and private schools this year as well
By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Directorate of Education, citing “exceptional circumstances” arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, on Wednesday announced that it was extending the one-time revised promotion policy announced last year for students of Class 9 and 11 in the city’s public and private schools this year as well.

In May last year, the education department had announced a revised promotion policy under which students of these classes, who appeared for their exams, were allotted grace marks to ensure they scored minimum marks required to pass —33%.

Instead of giving weightage to annual exams, the revised promotion policy states that a student securing 33% marks in five subjects will be passed. The order stated that results will be calculated on the basis of annual exam, mid-term, and internal assessment or practicals. Previous promotion policies called for securing 25% in the 60-mark annual exams in the five main subjects. The department has also allowed schools to grant a maximum of 15 marks as “grace” to reach the 33% mark “in one or any number of subjects only for promotion to next higher class.”

“The exceptional circumstances of Covid pandemic led to the closure of schools for a long period, without face-to-face classroom teaching-learning activities, Directorate of Education has decided to extend the Revised Promotion Policy 2019-20 as a onetime measure,” director of education Udit Prakash Rai stated in Wednesday’s order.

Those failing to clear the exams can appear for compartment exam at a later date decided by the directorate

The department has asked all government, government-aided, and recognised unaided (private) schools to comply with these guidelines as the pandemic had caused “stress and anxiety” among students for the entire academic session. Private schools wishing to change the criteria — than the ones mentioned in the guidelines — can approach director (education) for approval.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini and member of Action Committee Unaided Recognized Private Schools, welcomed the revised promotion policy. “The promotion criteria have been simplified and will benefit students. We followed the guidelines last year and will be doing the same this year as well,” she said.

The revised promotion policy had effectively increased the Class 9 pass percentage (64.5%) to the highest in five years. The Class 11 pass percentage (96.2%) had also jumped by nearly 11 percentage points in the last academic session – effectively meaning that an increased number of students would be appearing for the class 10 and 12 board exams slated to take place in May this year.

Principals across the government schools, however, believe that the implementation of the revised promotion policy will have an impact on the board exams of 2021-22 as well. Earlier, HT had reported how several government schools were engaged in targeted intervention for low-performing students – with many promoted on the basis of the revised promotion policy.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 8, said, “While there is a need to help students who may have struggled due to the online and semi-online teaching modes, we have noticed that students who were promoted with grace marks are the ones not coming to our school for extra classes we are currently conducting. The no-detention policy means that all students have to be promoted till Class 9 and there is no filtering till that point.” Jha said, adding that an increase in pass percentage was likely to have an impact on the board examination results.

Mary Jyotsna Minj, head of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, New Kondli, said, “Since education is continuing in blended mode, we will feel the effects of this on board students in the next couple of years. Compared to last year, schools have reopened this time and we can teach students strategies of board exams in offline mode. It will be more challenging for schools with more number of students as we have to arrange for staggered classes reducing the number of hours that students spend with their teachers in classrooms.”

