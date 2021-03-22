Covid killed more people than road mishaps in Mohali in 2020

Even as there was an 11% fall in the number of deaths recorded in Mohali district in road mishap last year (from 283 deaths in 2019 to 254 in 2020), Covid-19 proved to be a bigger killer. In just nine months since March, the district saw 344 fatalities related to the virus.

As per the data of Mohali police, in 2020, of 254 deaths in road accidents, 32 took place in January followed by 29 in November and the lowest (11) were reported in May last year during the lockdown. As many as 136 died in Mohali city, while 118 lost lives in rural areas of the district. Also, 123 deaths were reported due to fog and misty weather, while 79 deaths were linked to the rainy season.

Two-wheeler riders were the most vulnerable, accounting for 90 (35%) of the 254 people killed. Among them 32 were not wearing helmets.

Fifty-six people died while travelling in cars, 35 of whom were not wearing seat-belts. The number of victims riding trucks was 33, cycles 24, autos 13 and buses five, while 33 victims were on foot.

Fifty-nine persons died while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 41 while speeding, 69 while driving on the wrong side and 49 while jumping of traffic signals. Sixty-three of those killed didn’t have driving licence while 45 had learners’ licence.

According to the data, Airport Road witnessed around 129 deaths out of total 254, while 84 people died on national highways. In April 2019, Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija, after conducting a three-dimensional safety audit using drones, had revealed major flaws in the design of Airport Road, and stated in his report that it is not pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.

“Maximum accidents took place on Airport Road but now, we are installing sign boards at 92 black spots. We have already installed reflectors and constructed speed breakers at deadly S-curve on Airport Road near Sohana gurdwara. People have to change their mindset and follow the traffic rules for their own safety,” said Mohali superintendent of police, traffic, Gurjot Singh Kaler.

“Most of the crashes occurred on junctions. The wider carpeted and empty roads instigated people to drive at high speed and the vehicles couldn’t be controlled at intersecting points. We must ensure that people don’t drive at high speed and follow latest speed management procedures. This will ensure autonomous process for traffic to observe slow speed. It is almost two years now, when the black spots were identified in various parts of the district, but action is still awaited,” said Harpreet Singh, president of an NGO named Avoid Accident.