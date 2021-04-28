Covid patient inflow from Delhi-NCR leading to shortage of oxygen-support beds in Haryana hospitals

Amid reports of bed shortage and oxygen support system in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), increasing number of patients from there are getting admitted at hospitals in Haryana from the past few days.

Recently, Haryana health minister Anil Vij had said that patients from Delhi are coming to Karnal, Rohtak and Ambala. “As per a survey, 70% patients in the districts of Gurugram and Faridabad hailed from Delhi. Extra beds are being made available for these patients,” Vij said.

MOST PATIENTS FROM DELHI IN CRITICAL STAGE

As per officials of Karnal health department, nearly 32% of the total Covid-19 patients hospitalised in hospitals in district are from Delhi-NCR.

Most patients coming from Delhi are in a critical stage and require oxygen support, said the officials.

As per data, of total 443 beds with oxygen support at 17 Covid hospitals in district, 142 are occupied by patients from Delhi. And 63 of total 197 patients put on ventilators are from Delhi.

Also, 102 of total 440 patients admitted at hospitals in Rewari are from Delhi, Rajasthan and other districts; and 350 of nearly 1,000 patients in Hisar are from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. However, 95 of over 500 patients undergoing treatment in Jhajjar are locals.

A PGIMS official, pleading anonymity, said 401 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at the institute and many of them hail from Delhi-NCR districts.

Similarly, around 10-15% patients admitted in Covid hospitals in Panipat and Kurukshetra are from other districts and most of them are from Delhi, increasing bed occupancy, especially in the ICU.

Doctors said most patients from Delhi are admitted in private hospitals in Haryana.

STATE HOSPITALS FACE SHORTAGE OF BEDS

With number of patients increasing with each passing day, the district administrations are facing shortage of beds.

In Karnal, only 10 beds with oxygen support are left unoccupied and one with ventilator support.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Around 32% patients from Delhi are admitted in Karnal hospitals as we cannot refuse treatment to anyone. Providing life-saving facilities is our top priority.”

He said following surge in number of patients, an oxygen storage tank is being set up at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH), Karnal and number of ICU beds with oxygen support is being increased from 60 to 100.

OFFICIALS COMPILING DATA

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said many patients from Delhi-NCR are admitted at hospitals in district and have been shifted here due to shortage of beds in the national capital.

“We are compiling report as to how many patients from Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad are undergoing treatment in district,” he added.

Sonepat civil surgeon Dr JS Punia said many patients from Delhi are visiting hospitals in district for Covid treatment.

Jhajjar chief medical officer Dr Sanjay Dahiya said due to proximity to Delhi-NCR, many patients from there are coming for treatment at hospitals in district.

“We have 160 ICU beds in district, including private hospitals. Of these, 147 are occupied. There are 26 ventilators in district, of which 23 are occupied; 447 oxygen beds (excluding ICU), of which nearly 400 are occupied. There can be shortage of beds in future but for now, the situation is under control,” he added.

LOCAL KIN HELPING OUT NCR PATIENTS

According to doctors, people are taking help of local relatives to admit patients by giving address of the local relative as attendant of the patient.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Dr Sukhbir Singh said, “Patients from Delhi are coming to our hospitals but we don’t have the exact data of them as many are providing local address of their relatives. We are ensuring that all patients coming to us get treatment as per government norms.”

Anju Gupta, of Delhi, said she has shifted her husband to a private hospital in Sonepat after they failed to find a bed in Delhi. “At this time, our focus is on my husband’s recovery. Two days ago, when the oxygen supply was about to run out, my relatives managed to bring three gas cylinders for my husband,” she added.

Ankit Kumar, of Gurugram, said he has shifted his mother to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh after they failed to find an ICU bed for her. “Our only one concern is getting enough oxygen supply. Doctors are working really hard to treat my mother whose lungs got infected,” he added.