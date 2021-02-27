Covid restrictions likely to continue in Pune district

PUNE As the Covid cases continue to rise in the district, Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, has hinted at extending the existing restrictions.

The order regarding the same is likely to be issued today (Sunday).

“Curbs on the movement of residents during the night hours is likely to continue. There won’t be any restrictions on the shop timings. Shops can remain open provided that they follow the Covid protocol and restaurants/hotels timings will not change. We are yet to decide whether to keep schools close for another week or two,” he said.

Considering the increasing number of Covid cases in the Pune district, all schools, colleges and private coaching classes are closed till February 28.

On February 21, following the meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune divisional commissioner had announced new restrictions in the Pune district which are effective till February 28. The restrictions included curbs on the movement of residents during the night hours from 11pm to 6 am, hotels, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate only till 11 pm.

Essential services, such as medical stores and hospitals, milk and vegetable supply, newspaper distribution and transport of food grains, are excluded from the restrictions.

“We are in discussions with the authorities and the current restrictions are likely to continue. A decision is yet to be taken regarding reopening schools and colleges. The upcoming examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will have to be considered. There will be no additional restrictions,” said Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor.

On Saturday (February 27), the Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive count to 4.08 lakh out of which 3.86 lakh have recovered and 8,105 were declared dead. Currently, 13,692 are active cases who are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital or are in home isolation.