IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Covid restrictions likely to continue in Pune district
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions likely to continue in Pune district

PUNE As the Covid cases continue to rise in the district, Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, has hinted at extending the existing restrictions
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:28 PM IST

PUNE As the Covid cases continue to rise in the district, Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, has hinted at extending the existing restrictions.

The order regarding the same is likely to be issued today (Sunday).

“Curbs on the movement of residents during the night hours is likely to continue. There won’t be any restrictions on the shop timings. Shops can remain open provided that they follow the Covid protocol and restaurants/hotels timings will not change. We are yet to decide whether to keep schools close for another week or two,” he said.

Considering the increasing number of Covid cases in the Pune district, all schools, colleges and private coaching classes are closed till February 28.

On February 21, following the meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Pune divisional commissioner had announced new restrictions in the Pune district which are effective till February 28. The restrictions included curbs on the movement of residents during the night hours from 11pm to 6 am, hotels, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate only till 11 pm.

Essential services, such as medical stores and hospitals, milk and vegetable supply, newspaper distribution and transport of food grains, are excluded from the restrictions.

“We are in discussions with the authorities and the current restrictions are likely to continue. A decision is yet to be taken regarding reopening schools and colleges. The upcoming examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will have to be considered. There will be no additional restrictions,” said Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor.

On Saturday (February 27), the Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive count to 4.08 lakh out of which 3.86 lakh have recovered and 8,105 were declared dead. Currently, 13,692 are active cases who are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital or are in home isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
Shiv Sena leader and state minister Sanjay Rathod. (HT FILE)
others

Pune woman’s suicide: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod could be on his way out

By Shailesh Gaikwad and Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A senior Shiv Sena functionary said that chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has made up his mind to take action against Rathod and an announcement on his resignation could be made before the budget session of the state legislature that begins on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist reports 1,484 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district reported 1,484 new Covid cases and four deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions likely to continue in Pune district

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:28 PM IST
PUNE As the Covid cases continue to rise in the district, Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, has hinted at extending the existing restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80 illegal structures razed in anti-encroachment drive in Kothrud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
PUNE An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Sagar Colony in Kothrud, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

42 sites in Pune city shortlisted for free Covid vaccine shots

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:15 PM IST
PUNE The administration has begun preparation to add more vaccination sites, crowd management, adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) management and also check internet connectivity as the government hospitals, private health facilities gear up to give jabs to senior citizens and 45-years and above with comorbidities from next month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

12% of healthcare workers have got second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
PUNE The district administration is now racing against time as the central government begins to vaccinate the general population
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Worker dies in accident at Ludhiana factory, owner booked for negligence

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The owner of a forging factory was booked after a worker died following a mishap on the unit’s premises on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. (HT PHOTO)
others

At least 42 students of PTU fall sick after eating mess food; hospitalised

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:28 AM IST
While the students undergoing treatment at the hospital stated that at least 80 students had consumed the food at the mess and suffered food poisoning, PTU registrar Sandeep Kazal said that 28 students were hospitalised. He added that there may be more students who got treated, but only 28 were admitted to the hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
Cotton lying in a grain market of Bathinda in December 2020. (HT FILE)
others

CCI steps aside in Punjab as private players buy cotton above MSP

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Private players are paying upto 6, 240/quintal, which is 515 above the MSP for the cash crop; CCI enters the market when rates are below the MSP and the central agency pays cotton growers after meeting the prescribed norms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
The petitioner has claimed that Raut has repeatedly threatened her and also got her phone tapped and kept track of her movements by making guards of security agencies and the police to follow her. (HT File)
others

Mumbai doctor moves HC seeking FIR against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A Kalina-based doctor has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking directions to Mumbai Police to probe three complaints lodged by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
A court in Thane has remanded the accused to two-day police custody. (Photo for representation)
others

Agent held for issuing fake Covid-19 report to job seeker near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:16 AM IST
As the complainant had not undergone an antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, he found something amiss and approached the police in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Health workers participate in a Covid-19 awareness campaign at Dharavi, on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Cases rise, but Mumbai’s Covid positivity rate still at 3-5%

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Average positivity rate in Feb is 4%, compared to 3.98% in Jan; city records 1,035 new cases and 3 deaths on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
others

77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai: Man tries to kill self at Virar station, rescued

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The man allegedly attempted to kill himself by lying on railway tracks at Virar station on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac