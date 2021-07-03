Covid-19: Govt launches probe into overcharging by Delhi hospitals

Now that Delhi is over the fourth wave of Covid-19, district administrations have started investigating complaints of overcharging by hospitals during the pandemic and will take action as per law against such establishments, said senior government officials on Saturday.

Government records seen by HT show that so far, the 11 districts in Delhi have received at least 76 complaints of hospitals overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment. However, only about eight of these complaints have been disposed of till now.

Explaining the slow rate of case disposal, district magistrate (DM) of central Delhi Akriti Sagar said each complaint is being investigated by a dedicated district-level committee, which is meeting at least once a week and conducting hearings. “All matters are currently under consideration, so we cannot comment on any case as such. All due protocols are being followed,” she said.

According to data seen by HT, maximum complaints (18) of overcharging by hospitals came from the northwest district, followed by the southeast district (11) and the south district (10). The west district recorded eight such cases, central seven, north Delhi six, and Shahdara five. Four complaints each came from the east and southwest districts, and three from New Delhi.

Dr. Nutan Mundeja, director general of health services (Delhi), through an order dated June 15, directed that district-level committees be constituted to check overcharging by hospitals administering Covid-19 treatment. The order, a copy of which is with HT, stated that each such committee will have an additional district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate as its chairperson while four other members will include a specialist (medicine) from a Delhi government office, a medical officer and a pharmacist from the CDMO’s office, and an accounts functionary.

Ankita Chakravarty, DM (south), said in case a hospital is found to be overcharging after investigation, the DMs, after approval, have to initiate action as per the provisions of Clause 18 of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 regulations, Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable laws.

On June 20 last year, the Delhi government had reduced Covid-19 treatment charges by 60-67%. The rates in Delhi are capped between ₹8,000 (non-NABH accredited hospitals) and ₹10,000 (NABH accredited hospitals including entry-level facilities) a day for an isolation bed, ₹13,000-15,000 a day for an ICU bed and ₹15,000-18,000 a day for an ICU bed with ventilator. Prior to that date, the fee for an isolation bed in Delhi was ₹24,000-25,000 a day. For an ICU bed, it was ₹34,000-43,000 a day, while an ICU bed with a ventilator costed ₹44,000-54,000 a day.

Malini Aisola, co-convener of All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) that has helped several patients file such complaints in Delhi, said in the absence of a proper grievance redressal mechanism, the number of complaints filed is not a good indicator of what was going on in the private hospitals.

“Overcharging was the norm rather than the exception. The government order states that the capped rates must be applicable to 60% of the beds reserved for Covid-19, but if you actually see, a minuscule percentage of the people, probably 5%, must have been charged the government rates. The government dashboard did not give any breakup of the number of beds available as per the capped prices and otherwise. Most people were also unaware that there was a price capping in place,” she said.

Dr Girdhar Gyani, director general of Association of Healthcare Providers (India), said, “The order initially issued by the government was not clear on who will enforce it. We want representatives from bodies like IMA to be a part of the committee. Also, as per initial discussions, the capping wasn’t supposed to be applicable on insured patients. The pre-negotiated payments coming in from insurance companies were to cross-subsidise the other cases, but the insurance providers were only paying the government rates and hospitals had to charge the difference.”

He also added provisions for additional charges for interventions required for comorbidities and complications was not included in the order.

The AIDAN, through an intervention application in an ongoing case in the high court, had said that in addition to the complaints, the government should have conducted spot checks and audits to ensure hospitals were charging patients as per the capped rates. The order did not mention which government authority was responsible for implementing it and the fines or other consequences hospitals will face for not following the order.

The petition states that the hospitals have been overcharging for PPE kits and other additional items even for those admitted under government rates and asking patients to deposit hefty sums during admission, thereby cherry picking those with the ability to pay.