Covid-19 second wave: HC asks authorities to ensure cent percent face masking

Stressing on the need to combat the second wave of Covid-19, the Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed district administrations, including police authorities, across the state to earnestly get into action and see that there was 100% masking in every district of the state.

The court further directed the director general of police (DGP) to chalk out a plan at his level for this purpose.

Hearing a PIL related to spread of Covid-19 in the state, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma also directed the district administrations, including police authorities, to see that no crowding takes place anywhere in the state.

“If it finds that any particular place is likely to get crowded, then it should cordon off that area and see that people do not get into huddle,” the court said.

Regarding the forthcoming panchayat polls in the state, the court directed that these elections should also be conducted in a manner that no congregation of people takes place.

“Be it nomination, canvassing or actual voting, it should be seen that all Covid-19 protocols are observed,” the court said.

Besides, the court further directed the state government to check the viability of vaccination for one and all and not for just citizens above the age of 45 years.

“Government should check the viability of inoculating such students who are to appear in the Uttar Pradesh high school and intermediate examinations. In fact a door-to-door vaccination programme should be chalked out,” the court added.

The court also directed the state government to also examine viability of imposing night curfew to check late evening social gatherings.

“The state government may also examine viability of providing masks and sanitizers to all by utilising the amount recovered on account of violation of Covid-19 protocol,” the court observed.

While listing the next hearing of the case on April 8, the court said the general public should also realise its responsibility towards Covid-19 protocol.

Elaborating the need for passing these directives, the court observed, “Though the state government has taken necessary steps to meet the threat of the second wave of Covid-19, but it is noticed that the directions have not been complied with by the public at large and that is an issue of concern. Having considered all the objective conditions, we deem it appropriate to direct the district magistrates of all districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh to ensure strict and definite compliance of the directions issued by the government of Uttar Pradesh from time to time to meet with the threat of Covid-19.”