Covid-19 vaccination coverage: UP to implement Cluster Model 2.0 to amplify vax drive

The Uttar Pradesh government is to launch Cluster Model 2.0 from November 1, in a bid to intensify the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive and ensure 100% administration of the first dose of the vaccine in all districts of the state, state health department officials said.

To administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the state using the cluster model, the Cluster Model 1.0 was launched in the state on June 14, 2021.

Under this initiative, till October 19, 2021, around 64% of the eligible persons had been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 19% had been administered both doses. Out of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country, UP alone accounts for an impressive 12.23 crore doses, officials added.

Now, after reviewing the vaccination progress till October 2021, a need for additional efforts has been felt to help meet the target. For this, while the ongoing initiatives of fixed booths, cluster approach and mega vaccination days etc will continue as before, efforts to ensure 100% administration of second doses will be made. The effort will be to focus on villages where the first dose was given using the cluster approach and the second dose will now be administered using Cluster Model 2.0.

Additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, has sent a missive dated October 23 to all district magistrates and chief medical officers (CMOs) in this regard specifying the approach to be taken under Cluster Model 2.0.

“All districts will now undertake an assessment using the survey approach in all its revenue villages through tehsildars to assess the administration of the first dose of the vaccine to get reliable figures. Based on these numbers, the villages will be divided into three groups: Those having 95% or more administration of the first dose, those with 80% to 85% administration of the first dose and those with less than 80% administration of the first dose. Based on this list, vaccinations will be prioritised,” informed a senior state health department official.

As part of this initiative, mobilisers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers etc will identify individuals who have failed to take the first dose of the vaccine and will motivate such people to get it administered. The progress of this task will be assessed each evening at block development level, he added.

Besides honouring Gram Pradhans which attain 100% first-dose vaccination, for urban areas special vaccination rounds with flexi-timings would also be organised to help working people get the jab outside routine working hours also. Every district will also have at least one fixed vaccination session lasting from 8am to 10pm in two shifts at the district hospital, medical colleges etc, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

“A three-day, door-to-door survey to identify people who have not got their first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination is already underway in the district as per the state government’s orders. Based on that data, people who have not got the first dose till now, would be targeted and motivated to get it between November 1 and November 15,” said CMO, Prayagraj, Dr Nanak Saran.

“Our efforts will be to ensure that all eligible individuals get their first dose during this time in the entire district even as we motivate people to take their second jab too,” he added.