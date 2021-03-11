Covishield or Covaxin? Choice is yours... once vaccine becomes available

PUNE Beneficiaries can now choose if they wish to take Covishield or Covaxin, while getting inoculated within the city limits.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said that the city will now have a specific Covaxin centre as well.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department at the PMC, said, “As of now we only have Covishield vaccines. Soon we will be introducing two centres where Covaxin will be given.”

Till March 8, PMC had received 2,22,000 vaccine doses of Covishield.

He added that citizens while registering can choose if they want Covishield or Covaxin.

“While registering, beneficiaries will have an option. Right now we have 15,000 vaccine doses of Covishield. And we shall be receiving 90,000 doses from the state by March 12. These will be enough for the next 10 days,” said Dr Bharti.

In Pune district, currently, only one centre has Covaxin - Aundh District Hospital, which comes under Pune rural.

“I have registered and will be taking the vaccine by the end of this week. I prefer Covishield. My family doctor has also suggested the same to me,” said V Somanath.

On Thursday, PMC reported 152 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated. Vaccination has picked up pace in Pune rural as well. Till Thursday, 255623 beneficiaries were inoculated in Pune district . On Thursday, a total of 27791 were inoculated in the district.