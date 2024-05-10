Cozy sleeping pods to debut at Prayagraj Junction by May end

Pilgrims and other visitors will soon be able to stay in compact, comfortable, and economical sleeping pods that are set to become operational at Prayagraj Junction railway station by the end of May. The sleeping pods facility nears ready at Prayagraj junction (HT Photo)

Passengers will then be able to relax comfortably and catch forty winks while waiting for their trains in these cozy sleeping pods. This sleeping pod facility, comprising 115 pods, has been set up at the initiative of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways (NCR) at the Civil Lines side of the junction station at a cost of ₹1.75 crore, said the railway officials.

The only remaining task is to provide air conditioning to the pods. The facility is expected to provide an excellent option for economical short-duration stays for visitors during the Mahakumbh-2025, they added.

Confirming the development, chief public relations officer of NCR, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said the pod facility would be excellent for passengers wishing to take a brief break from their journey or rest while waiting for a train.

Officials said that among these sleeping pods, 20 will be reserved exclusively for women passengers, 16 for couples, and four for families. These have been constructed on a PPP model by a Delhi-based company, Piyush Traders, which is now almost ready. Once the AC connections are provided in the sleeping pods, this service will be opened for passengers by the end of May, officials added.

Once fully ready, these air-conditioned compact eight-feet-long and six-feet-wide pods, having beds that are fully enclosed and have charging points besides potable water, would allow passengers to take a break and catch up on their nap time while traveling or on a tour, officials shared.

Passengers availing the pod facility will also be provided with cloakroom facilities, a reception booth, deluxe washroom/toilet, a house pantry, and a Wi-Fi network, among other amenities.

The rent for using a single seater sleeping pod for 12 hours will be ₹500, ₹1,000 for a double bed pod, and ₹1,500 for a family pod, as per the proposed rates. The booking will be on a flexi-fare basis. For this, an online booking facility will be provided, officials added.