Crackdown on graft: 3 Agra cops suspended, 9 face probe on corruption charges

Three police constables were suspended and a preliminary inquiry was ordered against nine, including four sub-inspectors, by police commissioner Deepak Kumar. The action follows complaints of corruption, lodged against them by citizens, on the helpline number issued for such complaints, a release issued by the commissionerate on Thursday, read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The commissioner had launched a helpline 7839860813 for citizens on September 30. Locals were asked to lodge their complaints against police in cases of corruption faced by them.

The media cell of the Agra Police Commissionerate stated that on an average, 100 calls were received each day but not all were related to charges of corruption. It stated that the helpline was issued in compliance with directions of the chief minister and DGP to weed out corruption in police.

“In response to complaints received since October 6, three police constables were suspended after they were found guilty in a preliminary inquiry undertaken after receipt of a complaint. These cops have to now face a departmental probe and include constables Kaushal and Vishwanath from the office of the assistant commissioner of police, Kotwali.

“These two constables had allegedly sought money for a probe in cases of notice issued. Another constable, Prateek Kumar from Loha Mandi police station of Agra, was allegedly involved in seeking money in a case booked under Gangsters’ Act,” the release read.

The policemen against whom preliminary inquiry has been ordered include sub-inspector Dharamveer at Kirawali police station of Agra district. He had allegedly sought a bribe from the accused in a case.

Sub-inspector Ankit Chauhan and Dipika both from Etmadpur police station face probe for alleged demand during investigation of a case registered.

The sub-inspector at Chalesar police outpost of Etmadpur police station and two constables Guru Chandel and Devesh Kumar face charges of releasing gamblers in lieu of bribe received and are to face a preliminary inquiry.

Constable Satyendra Chaudhary and constable Arvind Kumar in the court of ACP Achhnera/Etmadpur are to face probe for seeking money for bail. Abhishek, constable at Sikandra police station, faces charges of asking for money in case of passport verification.

In the first week of being launched by Agra Police Commissioner on September 30, the helpline number had shown its impact with eight policemen left facing action. Among them, six, including an inspector, were suspended, while two cops were shunted to police lines after the complaints were lodged.

The policemen suspended were Shailendra Singh, inspector at Sikandra police station, sub-inspector Sumit Rathi from Nibhora police station for corruption and links with outlaws, and sub-inspector Gyan Prakash from Fatehabad police station for corruption and negligence in investigation of case. Three from Dial 112 services head constable Rinku, constable Harpal Singh and constable Sanjeev Kumar, were suspended.

Two of the constables with Dial 112, Rahul Singh Kuntal and Abhilakh were removed from active duty and shunted to police lines.

Police commissioner Deepak Kumar had again urged denizens to confine their complaints to corrupt practices for better utility and outcome of helpline number.

“The complainants can even provide evidence including call recordings, CCTV footage, videos or photos, and other evidence. The identity of those lodging complaints will be kept totally confidential,” stated Kumar.