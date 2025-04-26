Cross-border bike theft gang busted near Indo-Nepal border, two held

In a major breakthrough against cross-border crime, the Rupaidiha Police have busted an international motorcycle theft gang on Saturday. Two key members were arrested, and 15 stolen motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Rupaidiha Police with the accused and recovered stolen items (HT )

Giving information about the operation, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said the crackdown, led by inspector-in-charge Daddan Singh, marks a significant achievement in the fight against vehicle theft along the India-Nepal border.

The ASP said the Rupaidiha police team was carrying out routine inspections at Pachpakadi Tiraha Border Road near the integrated check post (ICP) intersection on Saturday when the team intercepted two individuals riding motorcycles who, upon questioning, identified themselves as Gulzar Khan, 30, and Wasim alias Chotkau, 32, both hailing from Chowki Joga Village in Banke district of Nepal. The suspects failed to produce documents for the motorcycles they were riding. Under intensive interrogation, they confessed to stealing the vehicles and disclosed the location of 13 more stolen motorcycles hidden in bushes near the Shivpura forest border.

The ASP further said the gang reportedly used master keys to steal motorcycles from both deserted and crowded areas. The stolen two-wheelers were concealed in remote border areas for subsequent smuggling or sale.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 115/2025 at Rupaidiha Police Station, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused were produced before the court, with proceedings conducted following the guidelines set by the court and the Human Rights Commission. Investigations have also linked the arrested individuals to multiple past theft cases in districts such as Ayodhya and Bahraich, with connections to several FIRs.