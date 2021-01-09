Crow found dead in Ambala, sample to be tested for bird flu

A day after samples from poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt tested positive for bird flu, a crow was found dead in Ambala’s Mullana village on Saturday.

A sample was taken by the Ambala animal husbandry department and sent to the Jalandhar-based Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.

However, assistant poultry development officer Dr Devender Dhull said that as per initial findings, the cold weather conditions could be the reason for the death. “We’re not taking any chances, so we collected the sample. It seems that the crow died due to the cold, as birds might face some respiratory issues during the winters. We also inspected poultries but everything is fine,” he said.

The department had collected 40 samples from poultry and wild birds on Friday that were sent for testing.

The Barwala and Raipur Rani belts of Panchkula are just 30 kilometres away from of Naraingarh sub-division of Ambala, due to which around 26 teams of the department have been formed to track any unusual activity.