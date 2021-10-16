Home / Cities / Others / CRPF jawan injured in minor explosion near train at Raipur station
others

CRPF jawan injured in minor explosion near train at Raipur station

The train, which was carrying jawans to Jammu, was being loaded with containers carrying detonators when the explosion took place
The container slipped during the shifting due to which the blast took place.
The container slipped during the shifting due to which the blast took place.
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

A jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning in a blast that took place in a special train carrying CRPF personnel to Jammu, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Prashant Agarwal, in a statement said that a minor explosion took place in a special train which was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha), at Raipur railway station around 6:30 am.

Senior officials, including medical staff, rushed to the spot after the incident.

“A jawan, Chouhan Vikas Laxman, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital while three others suffered minor injuries,” said the SP.

Police said that the explosion took place during the shifting of a container carrying detonators inside the train.

“The container slipped during the shifting due to which the blast took place,” said SP Agrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out