Crude bomb attack at Prayagraj eatery: Two more arrested

The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested two accused involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area on the night of June 20. The accused were carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on their arrest. Four members of the gang had been arrested earlier by the Civil Lines police.

DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Abhishek Shukla of Jaunpur and Sonu Kumar of Balia on Wednesday. The duo had been living at Holland Hall hostel of the Allahabad University.

On being interrogated, the accused informed the police that they were consuming beer at Harish Dhaba in Civil Lines on the night of June 20. They had left the spot after the eatery owner raised an objection. However, the accused and their accomplices returned after some time and hurled crude bombs at the eatery.