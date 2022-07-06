Crude bomb attack at Prayagraj eatery: Two more arrested
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested two accused involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area on the night of June 20. The accused were carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on their arrest. Four members of the gang had been arrested earlier by the Civil Lines police.
DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Abhishek Shukla of Jaunpur and Sonu Kumar of Balia on Wednesday. The duo had been living at Holland Hall hostel of the Allahabad University.
On being interrogated, the accused informed the police that they were consuming beer at Harish Dhaba in Civil Lines on the night of June 20. They had left the spot after the eatery owner raised an objection. However, the accused and their accomplices returned after some time and hurled crude bombs at the eatery.
MNS warns PMC of protests if road digging continues in rainy season
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation to immediately stop the road digging works carried out during the rainy season. MNS letter to the municipal commissioner reads, “If PMC is not following its order then how it expects other agencies to do it. PMC should stop road digging works during the rainy season and fine contractors who flout the order.”
Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace. A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. This year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market. Customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP to engage with Pasmanda Muslims on road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) has decided to step up its plan to connect with the Muslim community through a host of government schemes on the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'tushtikaran nahin triptikaran (fulfilment, not appeasement)', message at the party's national executive in Hyderabad earlier this month.
Mayawati leaves for Delhi to review BSP’s preparations for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly polls
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who was camping in Lucknow since February 2021, on Wednesday left for Delhi where she will review her party's preparations for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due to be held later this year. While the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be held at the year-end, the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana assembly elections will be held in 2023.
Yogi Adityanath for task force in every Uttar Pradesh district to check evasion of state taxes
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a task force should be constituted in every district to check evasion of state taxes in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath also called for planned efforts in a mission mode to achieve the Rs 1.50 lakh crore revenue collection target in 2022-23. Yogi Adityanath said raids should be conducted to check tax evasion. He himself would hold such a dialogue in the next 15 days, Yogi Adityanath added.
