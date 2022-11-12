Home / Cities / Others / Currency exchange fraud in Ludhiana: Shop owner cheated of 5 lakh

Currency exchange fraud in Ludhiana: Shop owner cheated of 5 lakh

others
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 01:27 AM IST

The victim, Rohit Kumar, 33, of Panchsheel Colony, Noorwala Road, told Ludhiana police that on November 6, one of the fraudsters came to his shop posing as a customer and offered to give him American Dollars in exchange for Indian currency at a cheap rate

The accused won victim’s confidence by telling him that he is not opting for official currency exchanges as they ask for source of the currency. A a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code by the Ludhiana police. (HT FILE)
The accused won victim’s confidence by telling him that he is not opting for official currency exchanges as they ask for source of the currency. A a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code by the Ludhiana police. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two fraudsters duped a mobile phone shop owner of 5 lakh on the pretext of exchanging American dollars for Indian currency.

The victim, Rohit Kumar, 33, of Panchsheel Colony, Noorwala Road, told police that on November 6, one of the fraudsters came to his shop posing as a customer and offered to give him American Dollars in exchange for Indian currency at a cheap rate.

The man won Kumar’s confidence by telling him that he is not opting for official money exchanges as they ask for source of the currency.

Kumar arranged for 5 lakh and met the fraudster and his aide at Guru Arjun Dev Nagar. After taking the cash from Kumar, the duo handed him a bag and fled.

Rohit said he was shocked to find that the bag contained only bits of newspapers covered with two currency notes of 20 dollars.

Head constable Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out