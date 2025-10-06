Edit Profile
    Cuttack communal clash: 8 arrested, internet curb extended in the city

    The Odisha Home Department said the internet suspension, due to end at Monday 7 pm, would remain in force till Tuesday 7 pm as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of misinformation

    Updated on: Oct 6, 2025 8:47 PM IST
    By Debabrata Mohanty
    The Odisha government on Monday extended the shutdown of internet services in Cuttack city by 24 hours on Monday following violent clashes between two groups during a Durga idol immersion procession.

    Police said forces remain deployed in the Cuttack city to ensure safety. (ANI Video Grab)
    The state Home Department in a notification said that the suspension, initially due to end at 7 pm on Monday, would now remain in force until 7 pm on Tuesday, October 7, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation.

    The violence, which erupted late Friday during a religious procession, prompted the administration to impose a 36-hour curfew in several parts of the city, including Dargah Bazar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Lalbag, CDA-2, Purighat, Jagatpur, Markat Nagar, Badambadi, 42 Mouza, Cuttack Sadar, Bidanasi and Malgodown.

    Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said eight people have been arrested so far for allegedly participating in vandalism, arson and attacks on security personnel. “The arrests were made after reviewing CCTV footage and other digital evidence. The accused are being interrogated,” Singh told reporters.

    “We imposed a curfew for 36 hours after stones were pelted at police during a rally. Things are under control now, and forces remain deployed to ensure safety,” he said.

    Cuttack member of Parliament (MP) Bhartruhari Mahtab alleged that some of the anti-social elements behind the clash were recently released from prison and provoked by certain individuals. “There were prior intelligence inputs about this, which were shared. Those with a history of creating disturbances should have been monitored more closely,” he said.

    Officials said additional police platoons have been deployed across sensitive areas to maintain order, while the curfew and internet suspension would remain in effect until the situation stabilises.

