Cyber-crime: Seven held in Faridabad for stealing 8.54 lakh

Gurugram: Seven suspects, including a chartered accountant, a private bank official and a former bank manager were arrested in Faridabad for allegedly running a gang involved in cybercrime that had cheated a person of ₹8.54 lakh, Faridabad police said on Friday. After completion of police interrogation, all the accused were produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the gang had been duping people on the pretext of investing in the stock market. Investigators said ₹22500, four mobile phones and seven cheque books and 3 debit cards had been recovered from their possession.

The accused were in touch with a Chinese cybercrime suspect on Telegram and used to provide him with fake accounts.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Amit Kumar, Mayank Singh, Krishan Veer, residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Sunil alias Raju, Sagar Singh of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Neeraj Kumar, residents of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi and Arjun Biswa, a resident of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Abhimanyu Goyal, assistant commissioner of police, (cybercrime), Faridabad, said the suspect called Mayank earlier worked as a manager in a prominent bank while Krishnaveer worked as a relationship manager in another prominent bank.

“On January 23, the gang members duped a Faridabad resident of ₹8.54 lakh in the name of trading in the stock market. A case was registered, and police arrested four people Amit, Neeraj, Mayank and Sagar on February 29 from Delhi. Later, the other three accused were arrested, and they were sent on six days police remand,” he said.

“The masterminds are Amit and Sunil who were in contact with a person named Mek from China on Telegram. Police investigation revealed that the accused used to create a fake website like the website of a real company for trading in the share market and when that person added a good amount of money to the website, they would transfer the money to their accounts. The accused bank employee used to provide fake SIM cards and fake accounts. After completion of police interrogation, all the accused were produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” Goyal said.