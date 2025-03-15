Cybercrooks siphon off 55L from HAL Kanpur

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Kanpur, has fallen victim to a cyber fraud amounting to ₹55 lakh. The state-owned company had placed an order for fighter jet parts from an American firm. However, cybercriminals, using an email ID resembling that of the original supplier, manipulated transaction details and redirected the payment to their own account, an FIR lodged by HAL on Saturday read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The fraud came to light when HAL did not receive the ordered parts, despite making the payment last year. Upon realising the deception, HAL Kanpur’s additional general manager, Ashok Kumar Singh, filed a report at the Cyber Police Station.

According to the report, HAL often requires parts to be imported from overseas. The company had been negotiating with the American company PS Engineering Inc for the purchase of several parts. On May 3, 2024, HAL requested a quotation for three parts, which was provided by the company.

HAL placed the order using the genuine email address gledbetter@ps-engineering.com. However, cyber criminals, who had gained knowledge of the negotiations, exploited the situation by creating a similar-looking email address (jlane@ps-enginering.com) and initiated communication with HAL officials.

The fraudsters sent payment details of their bank account. Using this deceptive email address, the criminals managed to siphon off $63,405, or approximately ₹55 lakh, from HAL Kanpur’s account.

HAL Kanpur officials fear that their email account may have been compromised, as the fraudsters were able to gain access to details of their communication and activities. This, they believe, allowed the criminals to replicate the email address and carry out the fraudulent transaction without arousing any suspicion.

Cyber Police Station in-charge, Sunil Varma, said that an FIR has been lodged, and the investigation is underway. The police have also enlisted the help of experts from IIT Kanpur to uncover the fraud. “We will apprehend the culprits soon,” Varma said.