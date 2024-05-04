 Cyberthug dupes Prayagraj woman of ₹45,000 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Cyberthug dupes Prayagraj woman of 45,000

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 05, 2024 05:34 AM IST

SHO of Khuldabad police station said an FIR has been registered in this connection and further investigations were being carried out

A cyber fraudster duped a woman of 45,000 on the pretext of returning money, which he claimed, he had borrowed from her father. On the complaint of the woman’s father, the Khuldabad police lodged an FIR in this connection on Saturday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

In his complaint given to police, Chakia resident Narayandas Vaishya said that his daughter, Shivangi, received a call from an unidentified number. The caller told Shivangi that he had borrowed 15,000 from her father. The conman said that her father had asked him to transfer the cash to his daughter ‘s bank account through Google Pay.

The fraudster transferred 50 at first and then sent a fraudulent message showing a transfer of 10,000. He again sent a fraudulent message showing a transfer of 50,000 and claimed that he transferred the amount by mistake.

The conman asked Shivangi to return 45,000 to him through Google Pay. The unsuspecting Shivangi transferred 45,000 to the conman’s account.

However, she received a shock when she checked her account balance and found that she had not received any payments from the caller, and instead, she transferred 45,000 to his account.

Shivangi called back on the mobile number but the conman said he would talk later. Realising that she had been duped, Shivangi informed her father and approached the police.

SHO of Khuldabad police station, Surendra Kumar Verma, said an FIR has been registered in this connection and further investigations were being carried out.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Cyberthug dupes Prayagraj woman of 45,000
