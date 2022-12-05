Cycle rally pays tributes to deceased cyclist, demands better infra

Gurugram: More than 1,000 cyclists gathered at three spots in Gurugram city on Sunday morning to take part in a cycle rally at Teen Murti Marg in Delhi to pay tributes to Subhendu Banerjee, an avid cyclist, who lost his life in an accident near Mahipalpur on November 27.

The rally was also held to raise awareness about road safety and to demand dedicated cycle lanes in the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure the safety of cyclists.

The participants in the rally, who gathered at Shankar Chowk, Aravalli biodiversity park and Genpact Chowk in large numbers, said that Subhendu’s untimely death made them realise the need for safer roads for cyclists across the NCR. The cyclists also demanded preventive law and action against irresponsible drivers, who are responsible for such reckless driving and accidents.

Yogesh Saini, a city-based cyclist said that there is no infrastructure for cyclists in Gurugram and traffic violations are rampant. “We took out the rally to protest against the untimely death of an avid cyclist. We are planning to set up a cycling federation in the NCR to fight for the rights of cyclists and to ensure adequate infrastructure is created for the safety of riders across the NCR, including Gurugram,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhendu’s wife Kanika said that it took a moment of reckless and irresponsible driving to end her husband’s life. “As a family, we deserve answers to multiple questions such as who was the actual driver of the vehicle. Has the same been verified through CCTV footage? Why was Subhendu taken to a hospital 30 minutes away when there were multiple other options? We want safe infrastructure so that no other cyclist sees the same fate,” she said.

Sarika Panda Bhatt from the Raahgiri Foundation, an NGO said, “Gurugram is a city with an abundance of cyclists, but its roads are built for cars. Subhendu’s tragic death shows just another reason why we desperately require safer infrastructure for cyclists.”