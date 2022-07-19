Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers
The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida.
The court further directed the state government to submit the investigation report in the case within two months.
The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti. The petitioner had alleged that compensation amounting to ₹100 crore was cleared by the erring officers in collusion with certain persons by which the compensation for the acquisition of land belonging to Gaon Sabha (village committee) was paid to private persons.
The land acquisition was done in 2008 by presenting fake documents in court.
The state government counsel informed the court that a high-level inquiry was being conducted into the matter, so at least two months should be given to the government.
The court observed, “...The allegation is that the award has been passed by the competent authority in collusion with those persons for providing the compensation for the Gaon Sabha land in the name of acquisition of the land in question.”
The court, while fixing September 19 as the next date of hearing in the case, observed, “The report of the inquiry committee shall be brought before this court by the next date fixed along with an affidavit of a competent gazetted officer from the office of the secretariat of the state government. However, in the meantime, soon after receipt of the report of the inquiry committee, the appropriate action is to be taken against the erring officials and all corrective measures be also initiated.”
-
UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2
The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd's (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers. The agitation, according to junior engineers' leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.
-
Pigs died of African swine fever, no threat to humans, say doctors
African swine fever has been detected as the reason behind the death of over 100 pigs in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. Confirming this, animal husbandry department chief veterinary officer Dr Devesh Sharma said the post-mortem and viscera test reports have revealed the cause of death, and ASF was not transferable from animals to humans. Sharma added that ASF affects both domestic and feral swine of all ages.
-
Stuck in debris for over half-an-hour: injured cook says following Bhiwandi building collapse
For over half-an-hour, Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh, 32, was battling for his life as he was trapped under the debris of the ground-plus-one-storeyed building that collapsed on Tuesday. Shaikh, a cook in Ajmeri Chicken, a small eatery at Koterget in Bhiwandi, lives along with six others who also work in the eatery in two adjacent rooms. Shaikh's wife and daughter reside in Bihar while he came to Bhiwandi to earn a living.
-
Retired cop duped of cash, jewellery by self-styled godman in Ludhiana
A self-proclaimed godman and his two aides, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly duping a retired Punjab Police inspector of cash and gold jewellery in Ludhiana. According to the complaint, Charan Singh, 65, of Dev Nagar in Hambran, met self-styled godman Sukhdev Singh, alias Boora Baba, of Bhoda Colony while visiting Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Monday.
-
Urban land to expand: UP to have 18 new nagar panchayats
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal for setting up 18 nagar panchayats and expansion of the limits of several existing ones, along with two nagar palika parishads (municipal councils). At the cabinet meet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was mentioned that the state's urban population had grown, and at present, around 11.80% of the country's total urban population resides in UP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics