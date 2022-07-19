Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers

The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida.

The court further directed the state government to submit the investigation report in the case within two months.

The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti. The petitioner had alleged that compensation amounting to ₹100 crore was cleared by the erring officers in collusion with certain persons by which the compensation for the acquisition of land belonging to Gaon Sabha (village committee) was paid to private persons.

The land acquisition was done in 2008 by presenting fake documents in court.

The state government counsel informed the court that a high-level inquiry was being conducted into the matter, so at least two months should be given to the government.

The court observed, “...The allegation is that the award has been passed by the competent authority in collusion with those persons for providing the compensation for the Gaon Sabha land in the name of acquisition of the land in question.”

The court, while fixing September 19 as the next date of hearing in the case, observed, “The report of the inquiry committee shall be brought before this court by the next date fixed along with an affidavit of a competent gazetted officer from the office of the secretariat of the state government. However, in the meantime, soon after receipt of the report of the inquiry committee, the appropriate action is to be taken against the erring officials and all corrective measures be also initiated.”