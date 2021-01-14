Daily flight between Chandigarh and Hisar launched

A daily flight between Chandigarh and Hisar was inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday.

Launched under regional connectivity scheme UDAN, the flight will be operated by M/s Air Taxi against a fare of ₹1,755.

“A twin-engine aircraft with three-seat capacity is being used for the flight. Bookings can be done through www.flyairtaxi.in,” said Air Taxi CEO and director Capt Varun Suhag, adding that they also planned to soon introduce a flight to connect Dehradun with Dharamshala.

After the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister (CM) examined development works underway at the airport. Airport CEO Ajay Kumar apprised him of the recently introduced baggage screening system (ILBS), parking bays at apron and ongoing construction of southern taxi track to decongest the runway.

AK Singh, principal secretary, town and country planning, Haryana, and senior BJP leader Subash Barala accompanied the CM.