In line with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s announcements during the Pragati Yatra, the Bihar government has accelerated a transformative urban development project to interlink Darbhanga’s three historic ponds — Dighi, Harahi and Gangasagar — through a navigable boat waterway. Darbhanga’s historic ponds to be linked as waterway project gains momentum

Administrative approval for the ₹26.49-crore project had earlier been issued via notification in February 2025. The Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited (BSBCCL) has been designated as the implementing agency, with construction allotted to contractor Vishwanath Sharma.

The proposed boat channel will span 425 metres in length and 8 metres in width, flanked on both sides by 3.75-metre service roads and corresponding drainage lines.

Together, the three ponds form a linear water system covering huge area in the heart of city— with Dighi (112 bigha 10 kattha) being the largest, followed by Harahi (62 bigha 10 kattha) to its north and Gangasagar (78 bigha 2 kattha 10 dhur) to the south. Believed to be over 900 years old, the ponds lie in a near-straight geographical alignment, naturally supporting the proposed waterway corridor.

The Dighi–Harahi–Gangasagar belt lies at the heart of Darbhanga, touching major routes including VIP Road. Officials say the interlinking project is poised to become both a tourism catalyst and an alternative mobility option. Visitors will be able to enjoy boating, water activities and scenic inter-pond travel. The northern bank of Dighi also hosts the Chandradhari Museum, a prominent cultural attraction. Once connected by the waterway, tourist footfall across the entire lake belt is expected to rise sharply.

The water corridor may additionally help ease congestion on busy stretches between Donar Chowk and Darbhanga railway station by providing a supplementary travel route.

Darbhanga Land Acquisition Officer Baleshwar Prasad said statutory procedures are progressing smoothly.

“After receiving the requisition under Section 2, a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was conducted under Section 4, followed by a public hearing. A committee of experts has been constituted, and its report will be published in the gazette. The notification under Section 11 is expected within the next 10 to 15 days,” he said.

Some affected residents have expressed concern that the canal alignment might be altered to avoid private land acquisition.

Local resident Dr ADN Singh said: “We have no objection. We welcome the beautification project. But there must be consistency in acquisition. If land is required, it should be taken uniformly from both sides. Most of the government land needed is already available.”

BSBCCL project engineer Devendra Singh said the physical work would begin once the acquisition process is completed.

“Once notices are issued to landholders, construction will begin at the earliest. As the project is centrally located, people naturally expect its swift execution,” he said, adding that the government aims to minimise acquisition to prevent cost escalation. “The design and alignment are finalised. We hope all stakeholders extend their cooperation.”

Earlier this year, during his Pragati Yatra, chief minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the beautification of the three ponds. The Cabinet later approved the plan, and the department has now sanctioned the interlinking work as well.

Gaurav Mishra, an expert from the Development Management Institute (DMI), Patna, involved in the SIA, said he has already submitted the report to the concerned authorities.

On Wednesday, Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar, while reviewing projects under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Vikas Yojana, also assessed progress on the pond beautification initiative. When contacted, the DM told Hindustan Times that the beautification of the ponds concerned and their interlinking through waterways are two separate schemes. However, he added that the interlinking project would be executed in coordination with the upcoming Donar Road overbridge (RoB) and the proposed elevated corridor in the area.

In early 60s, interlinking of three historic ponds was conceptualized by erstwhile Darbhanga Improvement Trust. However, it couldn’t see light of the day even half a century later.