Dastango Himanshu Bajpai to receive Shri Harikrishna Trivedi Youth Award

LUCKNOW Dastango Himanshu Bajpai is set to receive the Shri Harikrishna Trivedi Memorial Youth Award for the year 2022-23, acknowledging his contribution as a renowned storyteller in the city. The recognition stems from his acclaimed book ‘Kissa Kissa Lucknowwa,’ delving into the tales of Lucknow. The Sahitya Akademi Youth Award for 2021 was previously conferred upon Himanshu for this literary work, as stated in a press release by the Shri Harikrishna Trivedi Memorial Trust. The award includes an honorarium of ₹1.5 lakh. Dastango Himanshu Bajpai (HT Photo)

Himanshu Bajpai, recognised as one of the nation’s finest storytellers and honored by the President for his art, has conducted numerous Dastangoi shows globally over the past decade, gaining particular acclaim for narrating Lucknow stories.

This award, presented annually for the past seven years, commemorates the legacy of journalist, freedom fighter, and social worker Harikrishna Trivedi. The award ceremony is scheduled for December 9 at the India International Centre, Delhi. Alongside the award ceremony, the Harikrishna Trivedi Memorial Lecture will feature senior journalist Rahul Dev, focusing on the emerging challenges in contemporary journalism.