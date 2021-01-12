DDA approves construction of Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah forest

Two years after its demolition, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday gave final nod for the construction of Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah City forest in South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad.

The proposal will now be sent to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for final notification after which the land will be handed over to the devotees.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, in which the DDA also approved the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and other major decisions for the city’s development.

A senior DDA official said, “The land use of a 400 sqm plot, site where the temple existed, in the city forest has been changed from recreational to public and semi-public. We have got all the necessary permission from various departments for this. Once notified by the HUA ministry, we will initiate the process to transfer the land to the trustees for construction of the temple.”

A proposal to allot 400 sqm land parcel in the city forest for the construction of the temple was approved by the DDA in October last year.

In August last year, the DDA had demolished the temple following a Supreme Court order. The demolition had led to a protests by the devotees of Guru Ravidas in Delhi and several parts of north India. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had allowed construction of the temple at the same location.

The revised TOD policy, which has been hanging fire for the past five years, will now be sent to the ministry for final notification. The DDA will now develop the Sanjay Lake complex in Trilokpuri based on the new policy.

“Considering the carrying capacity of Delhi in terms of infrastructure requirement, the TOD policy for Delhi was revised and notified by the ministry in December 2019… However, it required certain corrections in the corresponding chapters to enable the revised TOD policy to be implemented on the ground,” said the official.

It was also decided to set up CNG/electric vehicle fuel stations in community centres located on roads with right of way of 24m. “As per the existing provision, a minimum 30 metres RoW is needed. This will facilitate setting up CNG-cum-electric vehicle stations in the developed areas where there is no scope of road widening. CNG-cum-EV fuel stations are completely green fuel retail outlets which are the priority for environment and the need of the hour,” the official said.