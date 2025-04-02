Dedicated SP, PAC barracks to boost security at Gorakhnath Temple, CM residence

: The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated a budget of ₹80 lakh to enhance security measures at the Gorakhnath Temple and the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath here. The plan includes the appointment of a dedicated superintendent of police (SP, temple security) and an additional SP, as well as the construction of barracks for Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel. The control room, spanning 844 square metres, and the PAC barracks, to be constructed on a 3786 square metre plot, will include armouries. (For representation only)

Anurag Singh, additional SP for Gorakhnath temple security, confirmed the government’s approval and the home department’s release of the funds to initiate the security upgrade.

He stated that district authorities have identified a site in Dashari Bagh, located on the south side of the temple, for the construction of PAC barracks.

Furthermore, advanced thermal CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities will be installed at all temple entrances. A centralised control room equipped with the latest monitoring devices will operate round the clock to oversee all security arrangements, he added.

Officials said that 75 thermal cameras utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology will be deployed, mirroring the system used during the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The new control room, located near the temple, will receive information directly, streamlining the process, officials added.

Previously, information was routed to the temple administration through the district collectorate’s control room.

While anti-drone systems, bulletproof observation posts, night vision devices, and watchtowers are already in place, further security enhancements were proposed in response to recent security breaches at the Gorakhnath Temple and the chief minister’s residence.