Dedicated women’s safety team formed at IIT-BHU

: The Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi, has taken a major step to ensure the safety and well-being of its female students by forming a dedicated Women’s Proctorial Team. This move is part of the institute’s larger goal to create a safe, inclusive, and responsive campus environment. The team will work under the guidance of chief proctor professor Sanjay Singh. To further support the safety of female students, an on-call vehicle facility has been introduced to provide secure transportation during late hours within the campus. (For representation only)

Dr Shweta, associate professor in the department of chemical engineering, will serve as the convener of the women’s proctorial team. Other members include Dr Tanima Dutta, associate professor in the department of computer science and engineering, along with Dr Sneha and Dr Harsimran Kaur, assistant professors in the department of architecture, planning and design. A security officer and a duty officer from the proctor’s office will also support the team in their work.

According to chief proctor professor Sanjay Singh, the members of the team were selected based on their residence within the campus. This ensures they are available round the clock in case of any emergency.

To further support the safety of female students, an on-call vehicle facility has been introduced to provide secure transportation during late hours within the campus. Night-time security patrols now include both male and female guards. In addition, female guards and female police personnel are stationed 24 hours a day at the Pink Booth located outside the women’s hostels to offer a quick response when needed.

Director of the institute, professor Amit Patra, said that ensuring the safety, dignity, and confidence of female students is one of the top priorities at IIT (BHU). He added that the creation of the Women’s Proctorial Team is not just an administrative measure, but a promise to provide an environment where every student feels protected, empowered, and supported. This initiative also shows the institute’s commitment to women’s empowerment on campus.

For quick help, the Institute has shared the following contact details:

Control Room: 0542-2368004 | Intercom: 5885 / 5884

Email: help.po@itbhu.ac.in

Proctor Office: 0542-2366744 | Intercom: 5865

Email: office.proctor@itbhu.ac.in