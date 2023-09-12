Defence minister to inaugurate Devak Bridge in Jammu today

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a strategically significant bridge over the Devak river in Samba district on Tuesday during his two-day visit to the Jammu region. HT Image

Singh will also dedicate 90 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worth ₹2,941 crores to the nation through virtual mode.

The ceremony will be carried out at Devak Bridge in Jammu.

These projects have been constructed in 10 border states and UTs of northern and northeastern India.

Devak bridge has a 422.9-metre span and has come up on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road, close to the Indo-Pak international border.

The defence minister will also carry out e-shilanyas of Nyoma Airfield to be constructed in Ladakh. Singh will also inaugurate 22 roads, 63 bridges, the Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads.

