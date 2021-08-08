Defying Sec 144 order, tourists rain down on Lonavla

PUNE The district administration’s order, imposing Section 144 on Lonavla and Khandala, restricting the number of people that can gather, travel or meet together to less than five, did not have any impact on the weekend crowds that thronged the hill resorts.

The rural police, under whose jurisdiction the twin—hill stations fall, claimed a shortage of manpower and hence, did not fine the rule breakers, instead choosing to “request” commuters to leave Lonavla and Khandala.

“We don’t have the manpower to collect fines, so we are sending them back from the check post. We cannot stop people who have hotel bookings and that is one reason we are witnessing a heavy rush,” said Dilip Pawar, senior inspector, in charge of Lonavla city police station.

The demand to re-open specific tourist spots in Lonavla and Khandala, currently closed to visitors due to Covid restrictions, has also begun to be made by businesses and tour operators in the area.

On Sunday, the district administration recorded three fresh Covid cases in Lonavla, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 39.

“Covid-19 is not increasing in Lonavla. The aim of the administration is to bring the number down to zero. It is very hard to determine whether tourists who are visiting hill stations are spreaders or not. They could only be mild spreaders, because if one has been detected with the symptoms then the person is not allowed to enter city,” said Dr Sourabh Gharde, medical officer, urban primary health centre, Lonavla.

“More people will visit if Section 144. Business has been hugely affected. Now the situation is under control and the administration should support the locals from the hill station,” said Samir Ingale, member, Lonavla- Khandala hotel association.

“We are appealing people to follow Covid protocols strictly since there is an anticipation of a third wave. Negligence from a few people can bring back the situation we had last year,” said Somnath Jadhav, chief executive officer (CEO), Lonavla Municipal Council.

Covid in Lonavla

Total cases: 4,358

Active Covid cases: 39

New cases registered on Aug 8: 3

‘Ban on entry of tourists to Maval’

Maval taluka, famous for natural waterfalls which occur during the monsoon season, is also drawing a large number of weekend revellers.

“People are coming to enjoy natural waterfalls occurring near Pavana dam, Andhra dam, Somwadi, Shirota, Wadivale, Jadhavwadi, Tokalwadi, Malwandi and Kasarsai. Administration should restrict entry to these places near the dams,” said Tushar Tare, resident of Gahunje.

Sandesh Shirke, sub-divisional magistrate said, “Police patrols have increased around the spots where waterfalls appear due to ongoing monsoon season.”