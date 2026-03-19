Delhi 2020 riots: Tahir Hussain seeks one-month bail for surgery

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the “larger conspiracy” case related to the northeast Delhi 2020 riots, has moved the court seeking one-month interim bail on medical grounds. Hussain, along with activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former JNU student Umar Khalid, are among the 20 people booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (PTI)

In an application filed by Hussain before additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts earlier this week, he sought bail from March 20 to April 20 for undergoing an immediate surgery.

“The applicant (Hussain) seeks interim bail on account of the fact that he has developed an inguinal hernia which now imminently requires surgical intervention,” the plea stated.

The plea stated that Hussain requires extensive postoperative care following the surgery, and hence, a month’s interim relief was required. In his petition, Hussain said he will comply with all the conditions imposed by the court and will not tamper with any evidence or witnesses.

The court listed the matter for Thursday.

Hussain, along with activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former JNU student Umar Khalid, are among the 20 people booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case is being heard before ASJ Bajpai and is at the stage of arguments on the charge.

Hussain was granted a custody parole last year for campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections. On January 29, a Delhi court had dismissed his bail plea, noting that the allegations against him remain “prima facie true”.