Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launches free food scheme for homeless in the Capital

New Delhi:

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a food distribution programme for homeless people living in government shelters across the city.

The drive was launched at a shelter in south Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, where Kejriwal said that the Delhi government runs 209 night shelters across the city and free cooked meals will be provided to nearly 6,000 people here. This number is likely go up to 12,000 as more people occupy shelter homes during the winters.

Under the programme, the Delhi government, along with Akshaya Patra Foundation, will distribute free cooked meals to the homeless at all of its shelter homes across the city.

“The poorest of the poor live in these shelters homes. They are not the vote bank of any party so no government paid attention to them. This is the first work of any responsible government to pay attention towards the poor. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is a responsible government and we have worked a lot for the poor. I am happy to start this initiative,” Kejriwal said.