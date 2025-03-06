Menu Explore
Delhi CM tours home constituency to tackle issues faced by Shalimar Bagh residents

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 05:20 AM IST

She issued a series of directions and promised action on wide-ranging issues related to stray dog menace, tree pruning, and water supply

New Delhi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (HT Photo)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, with officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) in tow, took stock of issues faced by residents of Shalimar Bagh, which she has represented as a three-time councillor before being elected MLA this year. She issued a series of directions and promised action on wide-ranging issues related to stray dog menace, tree pruning, and water supply.

“Listened to the problems of the local public and gave strict instructions to the officials to solve them quickly. We are fully committed to solve even the smallest problems of the public. The responsivity and accountability of each officer will be clearly fixed and a quick solution to every problem will be ensured,” Gupta posted on X.

She met a large contingent of residents at BW Block of the locality on the day, with stray menace, tree-pruning and congestion the key issues. “Tree pruning has to be taken on priority if applications have been received. Work has to be completed in fixed time frame and I need to see the work completed in a month,” she told officials.

After the meeting, Gupta said: “For years, people of Delhi and my constituents were waiting for these issues to be resolved. I have visited many areas and the biggest problem here is of water supply. People have to suffer for small tree pruning. On stray dogs issue, we will talk to experts formulate a policy which will ensure protection of animal rights and also provide relief to the citizens.”

Gupta later visited the local DJB office, in VC East Block. “On receiving information about problems of water scarcity and dirty water, we directed the officials of the DJB to take necessary steps to make improvements,” she said.

