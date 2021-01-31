Delhi Congress resolution demands Rahul Gandhi as party chief

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution, seeking the appointment of senior leader Rahul Gandhi as party president with immediate effect.

The resolution was passed during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhury on Sunday.

“Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm to lead the party forcefully and to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, which are trying to take the country on the path of destruction,” said Chaudhury.

The party also passed resolutions demanding the resignations of union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for “mishandling” the famers’ tractor rally on January 26.

Chaudhury said that the farm laws passed by the BJP government were meant to “crush and ruin” the farmers of this country.

“These laws will ruin the farmers, who feed this country with their hard work,” Chaudhury said.