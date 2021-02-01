IND USA
Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.(PTI)
india news

Police cut off Singhu border from Capital

As internet services remained suspended in and around the Singhu border protest venue for the third consecutive day, farmers alleged that the step was taken to stop their voices from reaching the rest of the world.
By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:13 AM IST

With increased deployment of security personnel, four-layered barricading on the main highway connecting Delhi with Haryana, and trenches dug up on the adjacent roads, the Singhu border protest site’s connectivity with the Capital remained snapped throughout Sunday, leading to disruptions in supplies and movement of people.

As internet services remained suspended in and around the Singhu border protest venue – thousands are agitating against three contentious farm laws at the site – for the third consecutive day, farmers alleged that the step was taken to stop their voices from reaching the rest of the world.

“It (the government) wants to spread its false spin around farmers. It is also fearful of the coordinated work of the farmers’ unions across different protest sites and is trying to cut off communication means between them. This is undemocratic and illegal,” Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farmers unions that are part of the agitation against the three contentious farm laws, said in a statement on Sunday.

Also read: Ready for talks but not under pressure, says Rakesh Tikait

As per the government’s order, internet services at three borders points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – were suspended from January 29 till 11pm on Sunday. The police denied allegations that the Singhu area was completely cut off, saying that movement and supplies of essential items continued through alternative routes.

“As the police have blocked all the roads and sub-lanes and are not allowing us to cross over, we have not been able to use the portable toilets or the water tankers arranged by the Delhi government since yesterday (Saturday). We are now completely dependent on the toilets and water supplies of local residents,” said Dilbagh Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Sangrur, who has been running a langar at the border point, close to the police’s barricades.

Questioning the cordoning off of the protest sites, the SKM said it was being done to disrupt basic supplies such as food and water. “All these various attacks of the government are recognised by us as such, and we condemn the same,” read the SKM’s statement.

Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.

“I have walked more than four kilometers in the fields and through the local villages just to cross the Singhu border. It’s the farmers and local residents who helped me with the alternative routes. There is police everywhere and barricades on every entry-exit point,” said Sunil Sabbharwal, who was coming to Delhi from Karnal and carrying his luggage on his head.

Reacting to the farmers’ allegations, senior police officers said that while the connectivity between Delhi and the Singhu border was stopped through the main highway, they diverted the traffic and supplies of essential items through alternative routes.

An officer said that the security and barricading was tightened following the conflict between the farmers and local residents witnessed on Friday and Saturday over the issue of clearing the roads, and the violence at the Red Fort and other places in Delhi on January 26.

Also read: Delhi Police tracking owners of tractors that took wrong route

The farmers’ protest at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders against the farm laws entered the 68th day on Sunday. On Republic Day, farmer groups broke through barricades, clashed with the Delhi Police and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikhs, on its ramparts.

“We have beefed up the security to avoid any further clashes between the farmers and the locals, who say that their businesses have been affected for over two months due to the agitation. Also, many protesters armed with sticks, swords, and other sharp weapons are roaming around. It is another reason why we have increased the police presence. The supplies of the farmers at the Singhu border from Delhi are being allowed through the alternative routes,” said Sanjay Singh, special commissioner of police (law and order, west zone).

The crowd at the Singhu border continued swelling throughout Sunday as hundreds of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, arrived on tractors and other vehicles with ration, water, vegetables and other supplies. The protesters also ramped up vigil at the protest site and volunteers carrying sticks were seen taking regular rounds in the backdrop of Friday’s violence and Saturday’s protests by people claiming to be locals.

In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
india news

‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST
We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” PM Modi said in his 73rd episode of his monthly radio address.
In his first address to the nation in 2021, Modi celebrated India’s vaccination drive against the Covid-19 and the Indian cricket team’s triumph against Australia.(Mint)
india news

Saddened by insult to Tricolour on R-Day: PM

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Modi slams Republic Day vandalism, hails India’s response to the Covid pandemic.
Apart from farmers, people travelling between Delhi and Haryana also faced problems because of the police blockade.(PTI)
india news

Police cut off Singhu border from Capital

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:13 AM IST
As internet services remained suspended in and around the Singhu border protest venue for the third consecutive day, farmers alleged that the step was taken to stop their voices from reaching the rest of the world.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during the protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

Ready for talks but not under pressure: Tikait

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:02 AM IST
“We want our people to be released before anything else. There won’t be any agreement under pressure,” Tikait said.
An Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the External Affairs Ministry JP Singh handed over the cranes, according to Indian Embassy in Iran.(Chabahar port website)
india news

India hands over mobile harbour cranes to Chabahar port authorities

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.
Maoists allegedly set a truck and two tractors on fire early Sunday.(Representational image/HT Photo)
india news

Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:43 PM IST
  • Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
The farmer leader had earlier stated that they will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister but also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected.(ANI )
india news

No point in opposition leaders seeking votes at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The farmer leader said that the farm issue can only be settled through dialogue. "We will talk to the government as we believe that the issue can only be settled with dialogue," he added.
The previous CLP held in December had passed a resolution in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws.(PTI)
india news

Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress meeting to discuss farmers' issues

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Hooda said that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana because the dispensation "has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs".
The pick-up truck was carrying more than 20 people when it overturned(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

9 killed, 13 seriously injured as pick-up truck overturns in Odisha's Koraput

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck was over-speeding.
The new rule is scheduled to be implemented by February first week.(HT File)
india news

Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office any more

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:11 PM IST
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the transport sector is being made contactless, HT's sister publication LiveHindustan reported citing a senior official. This will bring transparency in the functioning of RTOs in states, he also said.
Dharamkot village is known as a "mini-Israel" of Himachal Pradesh and sees large number of tourists coming to India from the West Asian country.(PTI)
india news

Security tightened in Israeli-inhabited areas of Dharamshala: Himachal police

PTI, Mcleodganj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Dharamkot, a village near Mcleodganj is on alert due to Israeli tourists here, Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said adding that Mcleodganj police station is on high alert following the incident.
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)
india news

Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Downplaying the issue, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI that "Tejashwi Yadav jee does not himself put up tweets. Its a technical error. The opponents should not make it an issue, rather they should try to understand the spirit behind the tweet."
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses media after a party meeting, in Poonch district. (ANI Photo)
india news

Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Mehbooba alleged that "democratic space has been squeezed" in J-K.
Chabahar port had handled 75,000 tonnes of wheat donated by India to Afghanistan last year.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
india news

Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST
  • An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
