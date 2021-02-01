Ready for talks but not under pressure: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday sought the release of farmers who have been arrested in connection with the violence on Republic Day for a “conducive environment” to continue talks on the Centre’s three new farm laws.

“We respect our Prime Minister and his initiative for talks with the farmers. But there won’t be any discussion on this issue without a conducive environment. We want our people to be released before anything else. There won’t be any agreement under pressure,” Tikait said, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was just a “phone call away” for discussions with the protesting farmers.

During an all-party meeting on Saturday, the PM said that the Centre’s offer to the protesting farmers of keeping the three laws in abeyance for 18 months “still stands” and that his government was “committed to reaching a solution through dialogue”.

Responding over the PM’s remarks, Tikait said: “Farmers will honour the dignity of the Prime Minister, but we are also committed to safeguarding the self-respect of our brethren. The government should release them immediately to prepare a healthy environment for talks. The talks can only be held when both the government and the farmers will be on the same page. We will not hold talks under pressure.”

Watch: ‘We honor PM, ready for talks but not under pressure’

The Delhi Police have so far arrested over 80 people, including farmers, in connection with the violence and vandalism that took place during the farmers’ tractor march on Republic Day.

On Sunday, the farm leader also met Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the protest site at the Ghazipur border. After the meeting, Dharmendra Malik, spokesperson of the Tikait faction of BKU, said: “Sukhbir Singh Badal had come to extend support but he was also not allowed to go on stage because our movement is completely apolitical. Many leaders from Tikri and Singhu border also came to meet him and assure him that they are with those protesting at the Ghazipur border.”

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year to demand a repeal of the laws that they say will erode their bargaining power, weaken a system of assured prices, and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by big agri businesses.

The government has maintained that the laws aim to ease restrictions on farm trade by setting up free markets, allow traders to stockpile large stocks of food for future sales and lay down a framework for contract farming.