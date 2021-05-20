Home / Cities / Others / Delhi: Deceased govt teacher’s kin get financial aid of 1crore
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the family of a government school teacher -- who was deployed on Covid-19 management duty and died of the disease in June last year – and offered financial assistance of ₹1 crore under a government scheme and a government job for the man’s elder son
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the family of a government school teacher -- who was deployed on Covid-19 management duty and died of the disease in June last year – and offered financial assistance of 1 crore under a government scheme and a government job for the man’s elder son.

“Late Shri Sheoji Mishra was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He passed away after getting infected while being on Covid-19 duty last year. I can understand the pain and grief of his family. While we cannot bring him back, I, on behalf of the Delhi government, have provided him with the monetary support of 1 crore. He is survived by his wife and two sons... the Delhi government will provide his elder son with a job. We will also stand beside them should they need any assistance in future.”

In June last year, when the first lockdown was in place, Mishra was deployed at a night shelter and entrusted with screening, arranging beds and providing food to migrant workers taking shelter there. He tested positive for Covid-19 on June 4 and died at a hospital on June 7, said the CM’s office in a press conference.

Under a Delhi government scheme notified in May 2020, families of health workers and frontline workers in the city who die of Covid-19 are entitled to financial assistance of 1 crore from the government.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal also announced 50,000 financial assistance for families of individuals who died of Covid-19, and an additional financial assistance of 2,500 a month for orphaned children and those who have lost the sole breadwinners in their families. These announcements have to be cleared by the Delhi Cabinet, after which they can be implemented.

