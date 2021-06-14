Delhi: Driving tests resume but fewer slots available

New Delhi The Delhi transport department on Monday resumed driving tests for the public but with fewer slots to ensure social distancing, said a senior government official.

“The number of test applicants are likely to witness an increase in the coming days because the process was suspended for eight weeks. However, only 50% of the slots will be opened now and applicants who applied during the lockdown will be prioritised for appointments,” said a senior transport department official.

The process was suspended for eight weeks due to the lockdown that was imposed on April 19 in the light of a severe surge in Covid-19 cases.

As part of a new provision introduced in the light of the pandemic, officials said applicants can select any automated driving test track centre in the Capital for the test, irrespective of which Regional Transport Office (RTO) they got their learner’s license from.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting the driving skill test has also been prepared for the safety of officials of the department and applicants in the light of the pandemic. “The department is not issuing any learner’s license currently and is working on tweaking the existing software to allow online tests for learners’ applicants. The system would be in place very soon,” said the official.