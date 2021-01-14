Delhi govt restructures SCERT, DIET for better teacher training opportunities

The Delhi government on Thursday announced the restructure of the State Council of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in order to further improve the facilities for teacher training in the national capital.

While SCERT works on the development of curriculum for students, promotes educational research and training of teachers and other personnel, the nine DIETs in Delhi offer elementary teacher education courses.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia’s office said the SCERT will focus on improving teacher training in Delhi government schools. “We have to prepare teachers who can inculcate an inquisitive habit in our children and empower them to ask questions in classrooms. Children should have the courage to demand truth and fill in the gaps of what they’ve learned so far. Only teachers can transform our society. It is then important to instil the right spirit in our teachers, and we can only achieve that through teacher training,” the statement said.

Addressing the programme organised on the occasion of the announcement on Thursday, Sisodia said the Delhi government has also done a lot of work on teacher training over the past few years. “We have increased the posts and salaries in SCERT to instil a sense of respect for the talent that comes into the system. They’ve been given the UGC-scale salaries. Delhi is the only state which has increased the pay scale in SCERT and DIET to bring it on par with NCERT,” he said.

The Government of Delhi has increased the number of academic faculty posts in SCERT and DIET from 240 to over 700. “This will make it possible for these institutions to fulfil their objectives and also perform better,” Sisodia said.