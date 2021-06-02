Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC pulls up Centre over vaccines for 18-45 yrs group
delhi news

Delhi HC pulls up Centre over vaccines for 18-45 yrs group

Emphasising on the need to invest in the future, the court said, “We have to invest in the future. Our future is the people who are 18, below 18, and above 18; the youth of this country and we are sidetracking them."
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday also questioned the Centre’s vaccine policy, saying the government needs to “smell the coffee” and modify its policy that requires states to pay more for Covid-19 vaccines.(HT PHOTO/Raj K Raj)

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Centre as to why it made a “wrong” declaration that it will vaccinate people between 18-45 years when “there is no vaccine available in the country”.

“These are not satisfactory systems. You initially started the vaccination of 45-60. And now you have introduced (the vaccine) for the 18 years when there is actually no vaccine available... Why did you announce vaccination for them? Why did you have to make... wrong declaration?” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked.

Emphasising on the need to invest in the future, the court said, “We have to invest in the future. Our future is the people who are 18, below 18, and above 18; the youth of this country and we are sidetracking them. We want to vaccinate people who are 60, 70, 80, 90. We are prioritising them when this wave has shown that it is the younger people who have suffered so badly.

“… There are so many young bright people who have lost their lives. We have to actually protect the future. The younger lot which is the future is to be saved. We are on our way out. I don’t understand the policy at all,” the court remarked.

The Supreme Court on Monday also questioned the Centre’s vaccine policy, saying the government needs to “smell the coffee” and modify its policy that requires states to pay more for Covid-19 vaccines.

It also asked the Union government to ensure that the marginalised and rural population are not left out of the vaccination drive due to India’s digital divide.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, told the Supreme Court that the entire eligible population of the country would be vaccinated by the year-end.

According to the HT dashboard, India had administered over 215 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday.

During the day, 1,223,596 beneficiaries of the 18-45 age group received their first dose and 13,402 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose.

Cumulatively, 20,210,889 persons across 37 states/UTs have received their first dose and 23,491 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine covid vaccination india coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP