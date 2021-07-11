Delhi Jal Board moves SC against Haryana over water shortage

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Sunday, seeking direction to the Haryana government to release the national capital’s legitimate share of water in the Yamuna, the water utility’s vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha said.

“DJB has just now filed the petition in Hon’ble SC seeking discharge of Delhi’s legitimate share of water by Haryana which was decided by SC itself in 1995-96. Tough times in Delhi because Haryana has withheld Delhi’s water in an outright contempt of SC’s existing order,” Chadha tweeted.

Chadha said Delhi is witnessing an “all-time low water levels in Yamuna” as Delhi’s water share is being withheld by Haryana. Several areas in the national capital had to go without regular water supply. Residents depended on DJB water tankers for their daily water needs.

On Saturday and Sunday water supply in areas such as Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash, Prem Nagar, Old and New Rajendra Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Moolchand, Jahangirpuri, Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad remained severely affected.

Sharing the data on the water shortage the Capital is currently facing, Chadha said the level of the Yamuna at Wazirabad pond in Delhi has dropped from 674.5 feet to 667 feet. Because of the low water levels in the river, which is a major source of water for Delhi, the capacity of Chandrawal water treatment plant has come down from 90 MGD to 55 MGD, at the Wazirabad plant the capacity is down from 135 MGD to 80 MGD and at Okhla Plant treatment capacity has reduced from 20 MGD to 12 MGD, Chadha said.

“Delhi is a landlocked state and it does not have any water body of its own. It has always been dependent on neighbouring states to fulfil its water needs,” the DJB vice chief said.

“The SC has been issuing directions regarding this to neighbouring states, in which it cited that the Uttar Pradesh government will be releasing a designated amount of water from the Ganga, Haryana government from the Yamuna, and the Punjab government from the Bhakra Nangal Dam. These have been signed and agreed upon by the state governments. And under these, water is supplied to Delhi till date,” he added.

He said the currently the Haryana government is not releasing raw water into the Yamuna, leading to water treatment plants in Delhi operating at 40-50% of their capacity.

Responding to Chadha’s allegations, Haryana government officials said instead of blaming them for the water shortage in Delhi, the Delhi government here should take measures to plug leakages in their water supply chain.

“The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court on a number of occasions in the past as well but the apex court never said that Haryana was not supplying water to Delhi as per the allocation. Keeping in view the fact that Delhi is the national Capital and a populous city, not only the present government but successive regimes in Haryana have released more than the Delhi’s allocated share in Yamuna. There is no question of not releasing Delhi’s allocated share of water,” said Vinod Mehta, principal media advisor to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In a separate statement, the state government said the water level in Yamuna is low because of the delay in monsoon. “The people of Delhi are facing scarcity of water as there is less water in the Yamuna due to delay in monsoon and due to poor system of water management in Delhi. The truth is that despite 40% less water in the Yamuna, Haryana has been supplying Delhi’s share,” the Haryana government said.

The state government said Delhi has a share of 719 cusecs of water at Munak canal from Yamuna and Ravi Beas waters and 330 cusecs extra Yamuna water is being released by Haryana at Munak as per Supreme Court orders.

The Yamuna and the Ganga are the two major water sources of Delhi together accounting for nearly 90% of the city’s water supply. The rest is covered by ground water. Of the 10 treatment plants run by DJB, the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi WTPs in east Delhi get raw water from the Ganga through pipelines originating in Muradnagar in UP, while eight others rely on the Yamuna and ground water supply.

On Saturday, Chadha said the Haryana government was solely responsible for the water crisis in Delhi as it had been supplying 120 MGD less water against the legally prescribed amount.

Karan Singh, a resident of old Rajendra Nagar, said the area has not received water supply since Saturday morning. “We are a group of IAS aspirants staying together, and it becomes very difficult to survive without water with so many roommates. The weather is also such that you need more water to get through with your daily routine. We had to call for a tanker on Sunday evening because we ended up finishing all our stored water,” Singh said.

Mithilesh Pradhan, a resident Khanpur’s Jawahar Park, said, “We are facing an acute water shortage for the last five days. This is the national capital, and even here we have to struggle for our basic needs.”