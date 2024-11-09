Delhi: Man murders mother for ‘hindering’ plan to go to Canada

A 31-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother, 50, at their flat in Badarpur in southeast Delhi because he believed that she was performing “occult practices” to prevent him from emigrating to Canada, police officers aware of the case said. Krishan Kant alias KK. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said the accused was identified as Krishan Kant alias KK, adding that he was arrested on Friday evening — two days after he stabbed his mother Geeta Singh multiple times. Police say they suspect KK murdered his mother in a narcotic-induced frenzy.

Police said the murder came to light on Wednesday evening, when a private hospital in Badarpur informed them that a woman — later identified as Geeta Singh — had been brought in with multiple stab injuries, and was later declared dead.

Geeta Singh’s husband Surjeet in his complaint to police said that earlier that day, his son KK had confessed to killing his mother, then locked him (Surjeet) in their house, and fled.

The complaint was later converted into a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections pertaining to murder, and KK was arrested on Friday evening.

Sharing the sequence of events, police said on Wednesday afternoon, Surjeet Singh was at his office when KK phoned and asked him to come home immediately.

The FIR said that when Surjeet Singh reached home, KK was sitting at the staircase near their house, and said “Sorry papa”. “I entered the house and saw my wife lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen,” he was quoted as saying.

HT has seen a copy of the FIR.

Surjeet Singh then pulled out his phone to call his brother, but KK snatched his phone, locked him inside the house, and fled.

Eventually, Surjeet Singh managed to break open the door, and with the help of relatives, rushed Geeta Singh to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The officer cited above said that after locking up his father, KK wandered across Delhi for two days, going as far away as Jama Masjid and Fatehpur, before coming back to Badarpur on Friday evening, from where he was nabbed by a team led by inspector Pramod Anand and sub inspector Praveen Kumar.

During interrogation, police said, KK told police that he was addicted to narcotics, because of which his mother began visiting a self-proclaimed godman in Noida.

“KK said he wanted to emigrate to Canada and was taking English proficiency classes, but believed that his mother, after consulting the godman, was performing occult practices so he doesn’t leave the country,” the officer said.

On Wednesday, the officer said, KK entered the kitchen and told his mother that they can’t live together anymore. “He then picked up a knife and started attacking her, leaving her with at least 20 stab wounds, leading to her death,” the officer said.