Delhi: Sarojini Nagar GPRA to get library, facilities for kids, elderly

The Sarojini Nagar General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) that is under construction by NBCC limited will be getting social infrastructure like creche for kids, public library and senior citizens’ recreational centre. The design and other details have been approved by The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and construction is likely to begin soon. Being built over a total area of 258 acres, the project is located on northern side of Ring Road and southern side of Safdarjung Airport. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials aware of the matter said that the social infrastructure project includes a central library that will have basement, ground and five floors. It will also have a sports complex with G+3 floors, a school of excellence with G+3 floors, and senior citizen recreational and creche that will have G+1 floor. While approving it, the DUAC also made observations regarding the design elements of the buildings and asked the architect to revise it accordingly.

“A large part of the library façade is proposed to be finished in glass, which is not very conducive to the city’s climate. It is strongly suggested that other alternative materials for the façade be explored, which are low maintenance. Also, the scheme for air-conditioning such large spaces is not explained in detail to explain its functioning and effectiveness,” the DUAC noted.

It also made observations about the public spaces proposed in the area.

“It has been observed that public spaces are highly paved without green spaces. Paved surfaces should be minimised to prevent flooding and improve groundwater recharge,” DUAC added.

The complete project will also include schools, dispensary, barat ghar, police station and quarters, community hall, local shopping centre and post office among other civic infrastructure.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 2500 type-II flats in Sarojini Nagar where construction has been completed. Sarojini Nagar is one of the seven GPRA colonies planned by the union ministry in Delhi. Under the Sarojini Nagar project, over 10,000 government flats in 160 towers are being made along with a commercial hub with around 600 shops that will include office and retail spaces in a high-street mall. The commercial area called Downtown was recently completed and auctioned. The midtown hub is located next to the Sarojini Nagar metro station and Sarojini Nagar Market, which are part of the complete redevelopment project.

