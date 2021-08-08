Delhi: Two in raincoats, who robbed gold finance companies with toy guns, arrested

New Delhi: Two people who robbed gold finance companies, wearing raincoats and with toy pistols, have been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The police said they were involved in two robbery cases reported from Greater Kailash and Kalkaji between January and July. Two raincoats, two toy pistols, a scooter that the suspects, Dheeraj Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary, used during the crimes were seized along with ₹4,000 in cash.

“Both of them are originally from Bihar’s Madhubani district. Dheeraj lives in Panipat. They used to travel to Delhi from Bihar and Panipat, meet at Badarpur, committed robberies and returned to their respective places. In both the robberies, they used toy pistol, wore raincoats, masks and gloves to hide their faces and avoid leaving any finger prints at the crime scene,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

On July 30, an employee of a gold finance company reported that two people wearing raincoats entered the company’s office in Greater Kailash Enclave-II, held the office boy on gunpoint and took away around ₹75,000. A case of robbery was registered and CCTV cameras were checked. The police learnt that the suspects had a white scooter. and were also seen roaming around areas in Kalkaji Market, Lajpat Nagar market, Nizamuddin and GK-1 market in separate CCTV footage from these areas. The same suspects committed a similar robbery in Kalkaji in January.

“Our teams scanned the footage from cameras installed on the routes that the suspects took. They found that the suspects met each other and started from Badarpur Chowk. Their identities were established through technical investigation and human intelligence network. They were caught from Panipat and Noida between Friday and Saturday,” said a senior police officer.

The two told the police that they were inspired by the TV crime shows, the DCP said.