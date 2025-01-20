Delhi: Two labourers die of asphyxiation from coal stove

Two men died of asphyxiation from smoke from a coal stove they had lit to keep themselves warm at night in Mundka, west Delhi early Saturday morning, police said on Sunday. A third man who was also asphyxiated remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, police added. Police said that they had informed the families of the victims. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place at the office of a transport company in Tyagi Vihar. The victims, 44-year-old Rajesh (single name) and 46-year-old Rajender Singh, both deceased and 26-year-old Mukesh Pandey, who is injured, worked as labourers, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma.

On Friday, their work of loading and unloading goods from trucks for the transport company continued late into the night, so after having dinner they went to sleep in the company office, police said.

“Since it was very cold, they lit a coal stove to warm the room and went to sleep. However, it’s suspected that as the room’s oxygen supply was blocked, they fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke,” said a second police officer.

A nearby tea vendor who regularly brought the labourers tea was the first to discover the bodies. “When he went to give them tea on Saturday, no one answered the door. After knocking and receiving no response, he raised the alarm. Pawan (single name), a colleague from the transport office next door arrived and tried to wake the three up by dousing them with water through the window without success. He then informed the police,” the officer said.

Police arrived and broke open the door, but by then it was too late for Rajesh and Rajender. Mukesh, who was still breathing, was administered CPR by a police officer after which he gained semi-consciousness. Police rushed the three to Sonia Hospital where Rajender and Rajesh were pronounced dead, while Mukesh’s condition remains critical.

Police said that they had informed the families of the victims. Rajesh and Rajender’s autopsies will be conducted after their families arrive in Delhi, said officers. Rajender was from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh and Rajesh was from Ladpur in Delhi. Mukesh is from Sant Ravidas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that forensic and crime teams examined the scene, collected the coal stove and food utensils as evidence, and sealed the room.