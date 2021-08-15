Delhi: Man on bike dies after banned manjha slits his throat

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man died after his throat was slit by the banned glass-coated kite string (manjha) when he was going to a relative’s house on his bike, police said on Sunday, adding that the incident took place when the victim was crossing the Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri flyover on Friday evening.

A senior police officer identified the deceased as Saurabh Dahiya, a resident of Najafgarh area.

According to the police, Dahiya was on his way to a relative’s house in Kanhaiya Nagar area of northwest Delhi when the incident took place. The officer said just as Dahiya climbed the flyover, a kite string got entangled in his throat, slitting it.

Dahiya stopped the bike, and was bleeding profusely. Bystanders rushed him to the nearby Saroj Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said that a case has been registered against unknown persons and the police were trying to trace who was using the banned string that killed Dahiya.

Like the past few years, this time too, ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Police issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, banning the sale, use, and purchase of Chinese kite string.

The National Green Tribunal in 2017 imposed a nationwide ban on the use of Chinese glass-coated string (manjha) for flying kites, saying it poses a life risk to humans, animals, and birds.