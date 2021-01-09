Delhi’s air quality deteriorates slightly, expected to get better from Sunday
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly on Saturday with an hourly average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 289 recorded at 7 am even as officials said the situation was likely to improve with stronger wind speeds expected from Sunday.
“Because of increased wind speeds, air quality will also show good improvement. On Saturday, the air quality is expected to be between the poor and moderate zones,” said VK Soni, who heads India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Environment Monitoring and Research Centre.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI was 234 and 255 --- in the poor category --- on Friday and Thursday.
The IMD also said that the temperatures from Monday will start falling again with the mercury likely to dip to around 8 degrees Celsius.
