Demolition drive removes encroachments in Sadar Bazaar

Gurugram: In a move to reclaim public spaces, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out its first joint anti-encroachment drive in Sadar Bazaar, officials said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted its first joint anti-encroachment drive in Sadar Bazaar on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA officials said this is the first time that a large-scale operation has been carried out in one of Gurugram’s oldest and busiest markets, aiming to make the area completely free of illegal structures and encroachments.

Sadar Bazaar, a central marketplace, has for long struggled with encroachment issues that hinder movement and pose safety risks. The enforcement drive was in response to recent directives from the local MLA, urging GMDA, MCG, and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) enforcement in Gurugram to tackle unauthorised expansions in major markets across the city.

“This operation targeted unauthorised vendors, illegal shopfront extensions, and makeshift stalls occupying roads and footpaths,” said RS Bhath, DTP, GMDA, who led the drive. “Encroachments have caused safety concerns, especially for women and children and can block critical emergency access for ambulances and fire services.”

During the operation, enforcement teams dismantled illegal carts and temporary structures using JCB machines at various points in the market. Shopkeepers were asked to clear unauthorised extensions and vendors were warned against operating in the area without proper permissions. It was also discovered that some shopkeepers charged vendors substantial monthly rents to occupy public space in front of their shops. The authorities issued strict warnings to those involved in this illegal practice.

The move was widely welcomed by local visitors and passers-by, who praised the initiative for addressing long-pending issues in Sadar Bazaar. The cleared pathways will not only improve accessibility but also enhance security and reduce the risk of congestion during peak hours, officials said.

“The clutter in the market is exhausting,” said Kanchan Gupta, a frequent visitor. “It’s challenging to walk there, especially during rush hours. I feel much safer with these illegal stalls cleared,” she said.

Shopkeepers in the area also shared their frustration. “With the encroachments, even genuine customers struggle to reach our shops,” said Mohan Singh, a garment shop owner. “The congestion drives customers away, and emergencies could be disastrous. This drive is a long-awaited step in the right direction,” he said.

“We will continue to conduct and monitor such operations in Sadar Bazaar to ensure public safety and restore the market’s character,” said Bhath. “We urge citizens to cooperate with us in making Sadar Bazaar a symbol of our city’s progress.”

The GMDA and MCG have indicated that such drives will be carried out regularly, especially in high-traffic areas, as part of ongoing efforts to create a more organised and accessible urban landscape for residents and visitors alike.