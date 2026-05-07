Idukki , In one of the largest eviction drives in the state in recent years, the district administration on Thursday began demolishing 88 buildings found to have been constructed on encroached land along the banks of the Panniyar river at Poopara here, officials said. Demolition of 88 encroached buildings begins on Panniyar riverbank in Idukki

The buildings are being razed down following the direction of the Kerala High Court, officials said.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed under the Santhanpara police station limits, and the demolition drive is being carried out in the presence of around 200 police personnel deployed in the area.

The issue is two years old, following litigation over buildings allegedly constructed on revenue land along the riverbank.

Subsequently, the district administration prepared a list of structures found to have been built on encroached land, officials said.

According to district administration officials, the 88 buildings belong to 56 persons and include commercial as well as residential structures.

In January 2024, the Kerala High Court directed the district administration to clear the encroached revenue land, officials said.

The district administration later took possession of the buildings. Although the owners approached the Supreme Court, it dismissed their petitions and allowed the authorities to proceed with the eviction, officials added.

Officials said that 33 of these structures are houses. Rehabilitation arrangements, including rented accommodation, have been made for 15 families who have nowhere else to stay.

The demolition drive began with the clearing of commercial buildings using earthmovers.

The remaining structures will be demolished in phases, and the process is expected to take a few days.

Officials described it as one of the biggest anti-encroachment demolition drives in the state since the large-scale eviction and demolition operations carried out in Munnar during the tenure of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.