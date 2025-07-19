Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
Denied phone, Moradabad teen girl dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 10:19 pm IST

The teenager requested her father’s phone around 11 am on Friday morning. However, her father refused her and scolded her for watching reels constantly

A 16-year-old girl from the Harthala area under the Civil Lines police station in Moradabad hung herself after being denied access to a mobile phone to watch social media reels.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, the teenager requested her father’s phone around 11 am on Friday morning. However, her father refused her and scolded her for watching reels constantly. Disheartened by the rebuke, the girl locked herself inside a room.

At the time, the girl’s father, a factory worker, was preparing to take his ailing wife to Agwanpur for medical treatment. Leaving the two daughters at home, the couple left, unaware of the storm brewing inside their teenage daughter’s mind.

Sometime later, the younger girl returned home and found the room locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks and calls, there was no response. Around 1 pm, the parents returned and, sensing something was wrong, raised an alarm. Neighbours quickly gathered and forced the door open. To their horror, they found the girl hanging by a dupatta.

In a desperate attempt to save her, the family immediately rushed her to the district hospital. However, doctors pronounced her dead.

Police officers from the Civil Lines station, led by inspector Manish Saxena, arrived at the scene with a forensic team and conducted a detailed investigation. The girl’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

SP, city, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, confirmed the sequence of events during a press briefing. “Preliminary investigations and family statements indicate that the girl was upset after being denied the phone. In a fit of emotional distress, she ended her life,” he said.

