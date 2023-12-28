Dense fog claims three lives in Agra division; accidents, low-visibility continue

Dense fog continued to be deadly in Agra division on Thursday, claiming three lives, including one each in Mathura, Firozabad and Agra district of the division. One of these deaths resulted from an accident on the Yamuna Expressway when an ambulance carrying the dead body of a wife was struck by an unidentified vehicle, leaving the husband injured, who later succumbed to injuries. For Representation Only (AP File Photo)

“The accident took place at midnight on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at 86 Milestone on the Yamuna Expressway. An ambulance carrying the dead body of a woman was heading for West Bengal and was struck by an unidentified vehicle, leaving three, including the driver of the ambulance, injured,” said Vinod Yadav, the sub-inspector officiating as incharge at Sureer police station of Mathura.

“Mohsin, 55, the husband of the deceased woman, was among the injured and later succumbed to injuries. They were residents of Katihar in Bihar. Other relatives of the deceased couple reached and left for West Bengal,” informed Yadav.

Firozabad district also saw a death because of fog when a man on a motorcycle collided with a stray bovine on the road within the limits of Ramgarh police station of Firozabad. A resident of Jalesar in Etah district, Sonu Bhaskar, 30, was on his way back from Agra, where he worked in the Rambagh area.

There was dense fog on the intervening night between Agra and Firozabad, and Sonu could not see the stray bovine on the road and collided with it. Police were informed by those gathered at the spot and informed the family about the death.

The third death of the region took place on the road near Rayabha town within the limits of Achhnera police station in Agra district. Manish Kumar, 26, was on a motorcycle and was hit by a dumper amidst dense fog at 10 am on Thursday, informed DP Tripathi, the incharge of Achhnera police station in Agra.

Meanwhile, schools in Agra having classes till the 12th standard were closed for the week because of ongoing cold weather and fog. There was no sunshine for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The volume of traffic on roads was found reduced and moved with caution because of low visibility.

District magistrate of Agra Bhanu Chandra Goswami ordered the closure of schools for the ongoing week. Schools were closed on Thursday after the weather deteriorated, and fog prevailed on Wednesday. “Schools affiliated with any board will remain closed on December 29 and 30 because of the cold wave and fog prevailing these days,” stated Agra DM.

In Aligarh, the district administration initially changed the timing of schools for classes from the first to 12th and asked school authorities to begin classes from 10 am and to end classes at 3 pm. However, with the cold wave turning intense on Wednesday, classes in Aligarh were called off for Thursday and Friday.